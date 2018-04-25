Millennials blame baby boomers for making things worse for their generation, according to a new poll out Wednesday.

The Axios/Survey Monkey survey found 51 percent of millennials blame baby boomers for making things worse, while 13 percent said they made things better. Boomers seemed evenly spread on the issue with 30 percent saying they supported policies that made things worse, and 32 percent said they made things better. Another 34 percent said they hadn’t done either.

The poll was conducted online between April 9-13 among 4,638 adults with a plus or minus 2 points.

