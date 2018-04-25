Rep. Mo Brooks said Wednesday that Republicans had “mixed emotions” during their first baseball practice in preparation for the annual Congressional Baseball Game in June.

“I was practicing at second base and the last time we had someone practicing at second base, he ended up getting shot,” Mr. Brooks, Alabama Republican, said on CNN.

Last year, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot during the Republicans’ practice when a gunman opened fire on the congressmen on the field in a Alexandria, Virginia. Mr. Brooks was among the lawmakers present at the field that day.

The Republican team returned to that same baseball field Wednesday to begin their practices again for this year’s game. Security teams were heavily present and even did a media sweep on the way in, Politico reported.

Rep. Joe Barton of Texas told Politico that there will be a changing set of fields that the team will practice at to avoid any pattern of behavior.

Mr. Brooks said that although he doesn’t think about the shooting on a daily basis anymore, it was very much on the minds of everyone at the baseball field.

“Initially, you can’t help but think about it almost constantly,” Mr. Brooks said.

Mr. Scalise was not at the practice since he is still recovering from his latest surgery on his hip. The planned procedure is part of his ongoing healing process resulting from shooting-related injuries.

