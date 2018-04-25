Dozens of people rushed to the scene of an automobile accident in downtown Washington Tuesday and lifted a car off of a woman trapped underneath.

The silver Chevrolet sedan swerved onto the K street sidewalk after a pick-up truck took a wide turn and hit the sedan at the intersection 9th Street and New York Avenue in Northwest, police say. The sedan driver lost control of his vehicle, hitting four pedestrians which officials say were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Dashboard camera footage obtained from a taxi driver by NBC Washington showed the silver sedan careening onto the curb, knocking over trash barrels and a newspaper stand before hitting the pedestrians who could not jump out of the way fast enough.

Camera footage from witnesses shows people running to the car to help lift it off one woman who was trapped underneath by the front tires, as other people reached under the carriage to pull her free.

News footage of the aftermath of the accident shows police handcuffing the driver of the sedan and leading him away. The driver’s girlfriend, who was in the car at the time of the accident with her young son, told NBC Washington police took him away because he was driving on a suspended license.

None of the passengers in the sedan or the truck were injured.

