PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a worker at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard wasn’t using his phone in a restricted area to steal national security secrets, but to promote prostitution.

The Kitsap Sun reports that the 32-year-old man was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service after he was seen with his phone in the restricted area. Charging documents filed last week in Kitsap County Superior Court say law enforcement analyzed his phone for “evidence of spillage of national security-related material.”

Instead, authorities said they found text messages and other evidence the man was helping arrange encounters for three women working as prostitutes.

In March, detectives answered an online advertisement for one of the women, who told investigators he had been posting her ads for more than a year and that he had driven her to “dates” in exchange for $40 a ride.

He’s been charged with promoting prostitution.

___

Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.