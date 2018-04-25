LISBON, Portugal (AP) - Portuguese military personnel and police protesting about a freeze on promotions have joined annual parades marking the country’s 1974 Carnation Revolution, which toppled a dictatorship.

The protesters were not in uniform but carried banners with demands and shouted slogans, giving the celebratory event Wednesday an edge.

The center-left Socialist government has placed a freeze on promotions to save money but promised to end the measure this year. Labor groups say they are tired of waiting.

The April 25 Revolution which ended a dictatorship established in the 1930s is marked by a public holiday, with large parades taking place in the capital Lisbon and Portugal’s second-largest city Porto.

Junior army officers unhappy with wars aimed at maintaining Portugal’s African colonies were behind the military coup 44 years ago.

