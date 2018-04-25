LISBON, Portugal (AP) - Portuguese military personnel and police protesting about a freeze on promotions have joined annual parades marking the country’s 1974 Carnation Revolution, which toppled a dictatorship.
The protesters were not in uniform but carried banners with demands and shouted slogans, giving the celebratory event Wednesday an edge.
The center-left Socialist government has placed a freeze on promotions to save money but promised to end the measure this year. Labor groups say they are tired of waiting.
The April 25 Revolution which ended a dictatorship established in the 1930s is marked by a public holiday, with large parades taking place in the capital Lisbon and Portugal’s second-largest city Porto.
Junior army officers unhappy with wars aimed at maintaining Portugal’s African colonies were behind the military coup 44 years ago.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.