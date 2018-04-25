A summary of allegations against President Donald Trump’s pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs says he recklessly prescribed drugs, had his own private stock of controlled substances and got drunk and crashed a government car.

The summary was released by Democrats as the White House rallied behind Dr. Ronny Jackson.

Based on conversations with 23 of Jackson’s colleagues and former colleagues, the review says Jackson was nicknamed “Candyman” by White House staff because he would provide prescriptions without paperwork. Drugs he prescribed included Ambien, used for sleep, and Provigil, used to help wake up.

The colleagues and former colleagues also told congressional staffers that there were multiple incidents of drunkenness on duty and said Mr. Jackson got drunk at a Secret Service going-away party and wrecked a government car.

Mr. Jackson is denying allegations he was involved in a drunken car wreck.

Mr. Jackson tells reporters at the White House he “never wrecked a car.” He adds, “I have no idea where that is coming from.” He says he’s moving forward with his nomination.

The VA nominee is responding after Senate Democrats released a summary of allegations against Jackson that includes claims he recklessly prescribed drugs, had his own private stock of controlled substances and got drunk and crashed a government car.

The White House has rallied behind Mr. Jackson, pointing to his past work as a physician to Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

