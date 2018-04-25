President Trump’s embattled nominee to run the Department of Veterans Affairs said Wednesday that he’s not withdrawing his name, as he denied the latest allegation that he was involved in a drunk driving accident.

Ronny Jackson, a Navy rear admiral and the White House’s top doctor, told reporters that he was moving forward with the nomination as planned.

He also denied a new report in the New York Times that he got drunk at a Secret Service going-away party and then crashed a government vehicle.

It was the latest allegations of misbehavior that has put his nomination on the skids in the Senate.

Dr. Jackson has also been accused of handing out prescriptions like a “candyman,” frequent drunkenness on the job and crating a hostile work environment at the White House medical unit.

Mr. Trump said Tuesday that he is standing by the nomination. But he said that if he were Adm. Jackson, he would call it quits.

