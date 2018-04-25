Rudolph W. Giuliani, the new head of President Trump’s legal team, reportedly met with special counsel Robert Mueller on a possible interview with the president.

Citing “three people familiar with the talks,” the Washington Post reported that the meeting took place Tuesday.

While Mr. Giuliani told the Mueller team that there was some opposition within the White House to a Trump interview, and a reluctance by the president, he did not rule the possibility out, the Post reported.

Mr. Giuliani, as he said he would last week upon being appointed to the Trump legal team handling the Russia-collusion investigation, pressed Mr. Mueller on when he expects the probe to end. According to the Post, Mr. Mueller responded that he wanted to speak with Mr. Trump directly to determine what he was thinking about when he made several moves during the transition into office and early in the White House term.

Mr. Mueller’s prosecutors want to wrap up their investigation of possible obstruction of justice.

But that desire is exactly why some White House legal advisers — reportedly including John Dowd until his resignation last month — don’t want a Trump-Mueller interview, fearing that the veteran prosecutor will lay a “perjury trap” that Mr. Trump, famous for speaking loosely and offhand, might walk right into.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.