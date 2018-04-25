White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that President Trump has not changed his opinion on the Iran nuclear deal, but added that she would not get ahead of the expected announcement on the fate of the agreement slated for next month.

“The president has been very clear that he thinks this deal has not been a good deal from the very beginning. He’s been very outspoken about that. That has not changed,” Mrs. Sanders said on Fox News.

When asked if Mr. Trump had changed his mind after a very friendly visit with French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the agreement, Mrs. Sanders said any announcement on the nuclear deal would come on May 12.

“I’m not going to get ahead of the president — any decision he may or may not make,” she said.

Mr. Trump suggested on Tuesday that there may be a “bigger” deal, and Mr. Macron seemed open to a new deal, saying it must include Iran’s ballistic missile program.

