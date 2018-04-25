The Sierra Club launched a new television ad on Wednesday calling on President Trump to fire Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

“From abusing taxpayer funds to pay for his first-class travel and exorbitant security detail, to defying White House orders, it’s clear that Pruitt has spent his time as EPA administrator parading around and directing others as if he were the president — just as he desires to be treated,” said Melinda Pierce, federal policy director at the Sierra Club.

The ad comes with the hashtag “BootPruitt” and calls out Mr. Pruitt’s travel expenses and giving “huge raises” to his friends.

“EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt wants to be treated like he was the president,” says the narrator in the ad.

The ad kicked off on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Wednesday and will run through Friday. The program is known to be one Mr. Trump watches regularly, based on his Twitter activity.

The Sierra Club is the largest grassroots environmental group and works to promote clean energy and protect wildlife.

