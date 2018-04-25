A new survey in the Oklahoma governor’s race finds a near three-way split between the top Republican contenders.

The Magellan Strategies poll shows Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb and businessman Kevin Sitt each have 19 percent favorability, while former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett has 17 percent. The other candidates all come in at 12 percent or less.

Twenty-three percent of voters remain undecided.

Among self-identified supporters of President Trump, Mr. Sitt leads by 7 points over the other contenders. Self-identified traditional Republicans support Mr. Cornett by 5 points over Mr. Lamb and 23 points over Mr. Sitt.

Mr. Lamb is also the most well-known candidate with 94 percent of respondents saying they’ve heard of him and 60 percent already have an opinion. Thirty-five percent have a favorable opinion — topping the other candidates — and 25 have an unfavorable opinion.

The primary is set for June 26, but if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held on Aug. 28.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.