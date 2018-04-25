SEATTLE (AP) - Officials with the U.S. State Department have drilled out locks to access and inspect the former Russian consul general’s residence in Seattle, a day after Russian staff vacated the site.
President Donald Trump’s administration announced last month that the diplomatic outpost would be closed and 60 Russian diplomats would be expelled nationwide to punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain.
The Seattle Times reports that a locksmith hidden behind a blue tarp drilled out the lock on the front gate Wednesday, and that U.S. officials moved on to the residence’s front door and a basement door.
The Russian Embassy objected on Twitter, describing it as an invasion. The Russians own the building, while the U.S. owns the land it sits on.
The State Department said it conducted a walk-through of the residence to ensure the Russians had left.
___
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.