The White House on Wednesday defended the vetting of Ronny Jackson, the Navy rear admiral and White House physician whose nomination to run the Department of Veterans Affairs is under fire.

“There has been a pretty thorough vetting process done by the FBI as well as three other independent background checks,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

She said it was up the Senate to do its job and complete their vetting of Dr. Jackson.

His nomination hit the skids with reports of drinking on the job, handing out prescription drugs like a “candy man” and overseeing hostile workplaces.

President Trump said he is standing by his nominee, but he also said that he would withdrawal if he were Dr. Jackson.

Mrs. Sanders said those complaints never surfaced in previous background checks.

Dr. Jackson, who has been the White House physician for three presidents, had undergone “more screening than most” before Mr. Trump tapped him for VA chief, she said.

“Dr. Jackson’s record as a White House physician has been impeccable,” she said.

