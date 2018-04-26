BREAKING: A Pennsylvania jury has found Bill Cosby guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
He faces up to 10 years in prison on each charge.
Prosecutors used Cosby’s past admissions about drugs and sex as well as the testimony of five other women to help bolster accuser Andrea Constand’s allegations.
Cosby’s lawyers argued Constand leveled false accusations against Cosby so she could sue him and extract a huge civil settlement. It’s the only criminal case to arise from allegations from more than 60 women.
