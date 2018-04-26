CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A proposed constitutional amendment designed to bolster the rights of New Hampshire crime victims is heading to the House floor without the backing of lawmakers on two key committees.

Earlier this month, a joint panel made up of lawmakers from the House’s committees on criminal justice and judiciary voted to recommend that the full House reject the amendment, known as Marsy’s law. The House considers the amendment Thursday.

The amendment passed the Senate. If approved by at least two-thirds of the House, voters would be asked in November whether to amend the state Constitution to give crime victims a greater voice in court proceedings, as well as more information about the accused.

The law was named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, a California student who was killed in 1983 by a former boyfriend.

