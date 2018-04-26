President Trump said Thursday that until the “witch hunt” at the Department of Justice is over, he will not have anything to do with the agency.



“Because of the fact that they have this witch hunt going on with people in the Justice Department that shouldn’t be there — they have a witch hunt against the president of the United States going on — I’ve taken the position … [that] I will not be involved in the Justice Department. I will wait until this is over,” Mr. Trump said on “Fox & Friends.”

He pointed to the ongoing special counsel investigation into alleged collusion between his campaign and the Russian government as evidence that the department is against him. He did not say if he would make any changes, but he has made his displeasure with Attorney General Jeff Sessions known.

“I’m very disappointed in my Justice Department,” he reiterated.

Mr. Trump also touched on former FBI Director James B. Comey, accusing him of leaking classified information and inaccurately recounting their interactions.

“He did an illegal act, and he said it himself, in order to get a special counsel against me,” the president said.

Mr. Comey wrote memos to recount his interactions with the president, which he later released to the media through a friend and personal adviser.

“Those memos were about me. And they’re phony memos. He didn’t write those memos accurately,” Mr. Trump said.

The inspector general is currently reviewing the memos to determine if classified information was leaked.

When asked how he would grade his first year and four months in office, Mr. Trump said he would give himself an “A plus.”

“Nobody has done what I’ve been able to do. And I’ve done it despite the fact that I have a phony cloud over my head that doesn’t exist,” he said.

