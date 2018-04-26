A political action committee announced Thursday it plans to dole out free “Elizabeth Warren barf bags” at the Massachusetts GOP convention this weekend, where the party is slated to endorse one of the liberal Democrat’s rivals.

The Deal Her Out super PAC, which is dedicated to dumping Mrs. Warren in the midterm elections, has raised a total of $15,000 for this election cycle, according to finance reports, which apparently is enough cash to bankroll a bunch of barf bags.

“The record and hypocrisy of Elizabeth Warren is enough to make any person sick,” said Marty Lamb, president of Deal Her Out PAC. “The Elizabeth Warren barf bag is a stark reminder of this fact and that only one thing could make the voters sicker and that is if the Massachusetts Republican Party fails to offer a clear alternative to Senator Warren and her out of touch policies by nominating an imitation candidate of Senator Warren such as John Kingston III or Beth Lindstrom.”

The party is set to endorse a candidate in the GOP Senate race, which also includes state Rep. Geoff Diehl, who served as co-chair of President Trump’s Massachusetts campaign.

According to the party rules, candidates that miss out on the endorsement must receive the support of at least 15 percent of the delegates at the convention to qualify for the September primary ballot, where the party’s nominee ultimately will be chosen.

Deal Her Out says Mrs. Warren is spending more time selling books ahead of a likely 2020 presidential bid than focusing on the needs of her constituents.

Polls show Mrs. Warren is well-positioned to win re-election in the fall.

• This article is based in part on wire reports.

