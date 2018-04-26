MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama day care worker who pleaded guilty to sexting with a teenager will avoid prison time.

AL.com reports that 34-year-old Deggi Hardwick on Wednesday received a 10-year suspended sentence and five years’ supervised probation on an electronic solicitation of a child charge. He must also register as a sex offender.

Court documents show Hardwick had known the 15-year-old victim since she was a toddler who attended the day care where he worked. Charging documents say Hardwick asked the girl for nude pictures and sexual activity.

Hardwick worked as an office manager at JAAD’s Child Care, owned by his family. He’s now barred from day cares and schools.

Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement he was “deeply disappointed” that Hardwick did not receive prison time.

