Rep. Jim Jordan said Thursday that he suspects former FBI Director James B. Comey leaked information to the press several times in his tenure at the agency.

“Frankly, there is no one on Capitol Hill who thinks this is the first and only time James Comey used Daniel Richman to leak information to the press. My guess is it happened lots of times,” Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican, said on Fox News.

Mr. Comey admitted to giving information about President Trump to Mr. Richman, a friend and personal adviser, to give to the press. The former FBI director provided those details during a hearing on Capitol Hill last summer.

Mr. Richman said he had “special government employee” status — although he was unpaid — according to Fox News. The status could play a role in the ongoing review of the memos by the inspector general in determining whether classified information was in the memos.

“A leak is a leak,” Mr. Jordan said.

