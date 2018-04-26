Four Republicans joined Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee joined Democrats Thursday to advance a bill protecting special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by President Trump.

Some Republicans suggested the legislation is unconstitutional, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he won’t bring it up for a vote on the Senate floor, but the panel pushed ahead anyway, with backers saying they’re seeking ways to send signals to Mr. Trump to back off and let the investigation finish.

“We have a piece of legislation that I believe will withstand the test of time,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee. “I believe it is constitutional.”

Sponsored by Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Thom Tillis and Democratic Sens. Chris Coons and Cory Booker, the bill would give a fired special counsel a chance to challenge the dismissal in court. It would apply to all special counsels going forward, including Mr. Mueller.

The bill cleared on a 14-7 vote.

Republican Sens. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Ted Cruz of Texas, John Cornyn of Texas, John Kennedy of Louisiana, and Mike Lee and Orrin G. Hatch of Utah voted against the bill.

Mr. Lee led the constitutional critique of the bill, saying the president must have the power to fire officials from the executive branch, and this bill would trample on that.

“I understand the demand of politics, but that’s no excuse,” he said.

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican, had also raised constitutional concerns but backed the bill.

“Congress has an oversight role to play,” he said. “The Supreme Court has recognized as much stating that Congress’s oversight powers are broad.”

Democrats said they hoped a strong committee vote could persuade Mr. McConnell to change his mind and bring the bill to the floor.

Even then, it would have to clear the House, and after that Mr. Trump would likely veto the legislation. There’s little chance of getting a two-thirds vote in both chambers to overturn a veto.

The committee did adopt an amendment to the bill, introduced by Mr. Grassley, that requires the attorney general to provide lawmakers with a concluding report, detailing information about decisions to expand or contract the scope of the special counsel’s investigation.

“Transparency and accountability is very much in the public interest,” Mr. Grassley said.

Sen. Thom Tillis, North Carolina Republican, who co-sponsored the bill, said his goal wasn’t to target Mr. Trump but to protect all special counsels in the future from presidents.

“I’m trying to create law that has enduring value. It doesn’t reference the special counsel or Special Counsel Mueller,” Mr. Tillis said.

But Mr. Lee shot back and said Mr. Mueller has been discussed throughout the debate over the legislation.

“Lets not pretend that it’s not,” Mr. Lee said.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, said Mr. Trump suggested he may interfere with the Justice Department’s investigation during an interview on Fox News Thursday morning, urging Mr. McConnell to bring the bill up for a vote “immediately.”

“Rather than waiting for a constitutional crisis, the full Senate should act now,” Mr. Schumer said.

