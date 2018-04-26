WASHINGTON (AP) - Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the military is already addressing problems brought to light after the Niger (nee-ZHEHR’) attack last year that killed four American service members.

Mattis says the military has identified the crux of the problem, and he says it’s not a delegation of authority issue.

He tells Congress that the Trump administration will keeping providing troops to African nations and there may be temporary increases in forces. He says he expects no significant, permanent increase.

Congressional committees have received the 200-page report summary on the Niger attack, and victims’ families are being briefed on the report this week.

Officials say the report found breakdowns in the mission approval process and other failures. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss conclusions not yet publicly released.

