The Senate on Thursday approved former CIA Director Mike Pompeo to be the nation’s next secretary of state, overcoming heavy resistance from Democrats.

The 57-42 vote was the second straight strongly partisan vote for a secretary of state, which until President Trump took office usually featured large bipartisan majorities in favor of the president’s choice. Rex Tillerson, whom Mr. Trump fired from the job earlier this year, was confirmed in 2017 with 43 “no” votes, all from Democrats.

But on a day when President Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, withdrew his name from consideration, the confirmation of Mr. Pompeo marked a major personnel win for the administration.

Shortly after the Pompeo vote, the Senate moved on another long-stalled nomination, approving former U.N. spokesman Richard Grenell to be ambassador to Germany, again with more than 40 Democrats opposed. Mr. Grenell was confirmed just a day before German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for talks with Mr. Trump at the White House.

Mr. Pompeo, a West Point grad and former Kansas Republican congressman, won high marks for his management of the CIA and for forging a close bond with President Trump that his predecessor, Rex Tillerson, never enjoyed.

“Having a patriot of Mike’s immense talent, energy, and intellect leading the Department of State will be an incredible asset for our country at this critical time in history,” Mr. Trump said in a statement after the vote. “He will always put the interests of America first. He has my trust.”

But Senate Democrats, even some who backed Mr. Pompeo for the CIA a year ago, cited his past hawkish views and his stands on social issues such as gay marriage to argue he did not deserve to be the nation’s top diplomat.

The president’s personal lobbying helped head off an embarrassing rejection of the nominee in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee earlier this week, persuading libertarian Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, to switch his vote at the last minute and back Mr. Pompeo.

Mr. Pompeo’s confirmation by the full Senate got critical support when several red-state Democrats on the ballot this fall, including Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Joe Donnelly of Indiana, announced they would support him.

Other Democrats who voted for Mr. Pompeo included Sens. Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida, both facing tough re-election battles, and Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised Mr. Pompeo while decrying Democratic delaying tactics in a floor speech shortly before Thursday’s vote. He noted that the Tillerson and Pompeo nominations were the first two ever for secretary of state requiring a cloture vote to cut off a filibuster by the minority.

“I guess Senate Democrats are in a history-making mood,” the Kentucky Republican said.

