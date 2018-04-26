ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Democratic senator is planning to force a full vote on a pair of measures that would restrict Minnesota’s gun laws.

Sen. Ron Latz planned to offer the bills as amendments Thursday during a broader debate on the state’s budget. One of the St. Louis Park Democrat’s bills would expand background checks by making all gun buyers apply for permits. Another allows courts to temporarily remove a person’s gun access if they’re a danger to themselves or others.

Gun laws are under scrutiny in Minnesota and nationwide after the fatal high school shooting in Florida this year. Democratic Rep. Erin Maye Quade recently staged a 24-hour sit-in to protest the lack of action on gun legislation.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt said the measures Latz proposed would never pass the House.

