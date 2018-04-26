ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The New York state Senate has voted to prohibit any individual convicted of animal cruelty from working in animal shelters.
The measure passed the Senate on Wednesday and now moves to the Assembly for consideration.
The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Patrick Gallivan of Erie County, says the measure aims to protect dogs, cats and other animals from people who have mistreated them in the past. He compared the idea to the state’s existing laws that bar people convicted of child abuse from working in child care facilities.
If passed, the legislation would apply to humane societies, animal shelters or local government animal control agencies.
