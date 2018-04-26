COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has unsuccessfully asked a judge to release him from his 22-year prison sentence on a terrorism conviction.

Court records show Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH’-mahn shayk moh-HAH’-mud) wrote Judge Michael Watson on April 18 asking to be released to help prevent Muslim youth from becoming radicalized.

Mohamud says he’s learned from his mistakes and has found a purpose in life.

Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities. He was accusing of plotting to kill U.S. military personnel in Texas after training with a terrorist organization in Syria.

Watson sentenced Mohamud in January and said in a ruling on Wednesday that he no longer had jurisdiction.

Homeland Security Investigations says it will eventually seek to deport Mohamud.

