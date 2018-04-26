Text messages exchanged by two anti-Trump FBI officials that were previously thought lost were delivered to at least five congressional committees late Thursday night, according to reports.

Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, two married FBI officials who were having an affair, ranted against the president in the more than 50,000 texts they exchanged with each other. The pair worked on the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and were later kicked off special counsel Robert Mueller’s team probing possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

In the latest batch of texts from May 2017, Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page were “angry and mourning” over President Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

“Having a tough time processing tonight, Lisa. Feeling a profound sense of loss,” Mr. Strzok wrote to Ms. Page several days after Comey was terminated, said CNN, which first reported story.

“I feel the same loss,” Page responded. “I want to see what the FBI could become under him! His vision of greatness for our strong but flawed organization. I’m angry. Angry and mourning.”

The morning after Mr. Mueller’s appointment, Mr. Strzok texted, “I could hear the shredders in the WH and DoJ running from here,” CNN reported.

It is not clear what Mr. Strozk is referencing.

The new texts capture the months between December 2016 through May 2017.

Originally thought to be missing, the Justice Department’s Inspector General was able to recover them earlier this year. The inspector general is investigating the FBI’s decisions surrounding the events of the 2016 election.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.