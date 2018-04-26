ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A Republican state senator from upstate New York says she won’t seek another term this November.

Sen. Kathy Marchione (mahr-shee-OHN’) of Halfmoon announced her decision Wednesday. She said she wants to spend more time with family, including her aging mother and four grandchildren.

Marchione is known as a staunch opponent to new restrictions on firearms and is the current chairwoman of the Senate’s Committee on Local Government.

Before being elected to the Senate in 2012 she served as Saratoga County clerk and town clerk and town supervisor in Halfmoon

Marchione’s large district includes Columbia County and portions of Rensselaer, Saratoga and Washington counties. According to state voting records the district has slightly more registered Republicans than Democrats.

The current legislative session is scheduled to end in June.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.