By Sally Persons - The Washington Times - Thursday, April 26, 2018

Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Trump’s nominee to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, is likely to call it quits, Axios reported Thursday.

Dr. Jackson is expected to withdraw his nomination after allegations of improper conduct while on the job, including drunkenly banging on a female employee’s door while on a business trip, circulated earlier this week. The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee delayed Dr. Jackson’s hearing as the claims are being investigated.

Sen. Jon Tester, Montana Democrat, also made a comment about Dr. Jackson as “the candy man” who frequently gave out drugs to patients.

Mr. Trump and the White House have stood by Dr. Jackson’s nomination so far. He has served as personal physician to the president for the past three administrations. 

