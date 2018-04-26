Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Trump’s embattled nominee to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, announced Thursday that he is withdrawing his name, saying “completely false and fabricated” allegations against him had become a distraction for the president.

“Unfortunately, because of how Washington works, these false allegations have become a distraction for this president and the important issue we must be addressing — how we give the best care to our nation’s heroes,” said Dr. Jackson, the White House’s top physician.

“The allegations against me are completely false and fabricated. If they had any merit, I would not have been selected, promoted and entrusted to serve in such a sensitive and important role as physician to three presidents over the past 12 years,” he said in a statement released by the White House.

Dr. Jackson was targeted with a deluge of allegations of wrongdoing and unprofessional behavior including drunkenness, handing out prescriptions like a “candy man,” self-prescribing drugs and running a “toxic” workplace environment at the White House medical unit.

Mr. Trump said he regretted what happened to Dr. Jackson, whom early he had pledged to stand behind but said he would drop out if he were in the same position.

“Welcome to the swamp. Welcome to politics,” Mr. Trump said in phone call to Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

Democrats on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee released a two-page list of allegations against Dr. Jackson, including a new accusation that he got drunk at a Secret Service going-away party and wrecked a government vehicle.

Dr. Jackson denied that story Wednesday, saying that it would be easily checked.

Mr. Trump said Mr. Jackson “would’ve done a great job” in the role and criticized Sen. Jon Tester, Montana Democrat, for accusing the physician of being a “candy man” when it comes to distributing medication.

“For Jon Tester to start bringing up stuff like ‘candy man’ and the kind of things he was saying and then he says, ‘Well you know these are just statements that are made.’ There is no proof of this. And he has a perfect record,” Mr. Trump said on Fox News.

Mr. Trump said that Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, the top Democrat on the committee, would have to answer to voters for his treatment of the admiral.

“I think this is going to cause him a lot of problems in his state,” said Mr. Trump, noting that he carried Montana with 56 percent of the vote in the 2016 presidential election. “He’s going to have a price to pay in Montana.”

Mr. Tester is seeking a third term in November and was already considered vulnerable to a Republican challenger in the conservative state.

Mr. Trump said he already has an idea of who he will nominate next to head the VA but did not give any further details.

“I do actually, but I better not give it. Maybe we’ll do it on my next call. I do. I think we’re going to have somebody great,” he said.

“Somebody with political capability,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jackson was continuing in his job at the White House.

“Admiral Jackson is a doctor in the United States Navy assigned to the White House and is here at work today,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The VA itself has been under fire since reports during the Obama administration of veterans dying while stuck on secret wait lists. Congress and the administration have tried to make changes, but reports of mismanagement have continued to mount.

The slow pace of progress, combined with a clash over vision for the VA, led to the ouster of Mr. Trump’s original secretary, David Shulkin, last month. He was a senior VA official under the Obama administration and had been kept on for continuity.

Dan Caldwell, executive director of Concerned Veterans for America, urged the president to take time to “carefully select and vet a new nominee for VA secretary.” He vouched for Acting VA Secretary Robert Wilkie being fully capable to manage the department in the meantime.

“Considering the tremendous challenges that the last three VA secretaries have faced, it is important that a capable individual with a high level of integrity is selected for this important Cabinet position,” Mr. Caldwell said.

Dr. Jackson adds his name to a long list of Mr. Trump’s picks who have withdrawn, including fast-food executive Andrew Pudzer for commerce secretary, Rep. Tom Marino for drug czar and former Sheriff David Clarke for assistant secretary of homeland security.

• Sally Persons contributed to this article.

