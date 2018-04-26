As North Korea leader Kim Jong-un crossed into the South for a history summit, the White House on Thursday sent a message of hope for progress in efforts to bring peace and security to the Korean peninsula.

“On the occasion of Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, we wish the Korean people well,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

The meeting marked the first time a member of the Kim family that has ruled the North has set foot on South Korean soil since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

“We are hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula,” said Mrs. Sanders. “The United States appreciates the close coordination with our ally, the Republic of Korea, and looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks.”

Mr. Trump plans to meet with Mr. Kim for denuclearization talks in May or June.

