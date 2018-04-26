Democrats unleashed weeks of pent-up fury at EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Thursday morning as he appeared before Congress to defend himself, with lawmakers demanding he resign and casting him as an unrepentant political hack with no real regard for ethics or for protecting the environment.

Even powerful Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee said Mr. Pruitt must answer the litany of “serious questions” that continue to dog him — questions about a sweetheart condo rental from an oil industry lobbyist, alleged retaliation against EPA employees with disagree with him, an unprecedented security detail funded by taxpayers, and a host of other ethical controversies.

Thursday marks Mr. Pruitt’s first appearance before Congress since those controversies came into the public eye, and opponents of the former Oklahoma attorney general wasted no time in drawing their swords.

“You have failed as a steward of American taxpayer dollars and our environment. You claim to believe in the mission of the EPA, but your actions … tell a very different story,” said Rep. Paul Tonko, New York Democrat and ranking member on the subcommittee on the environment, before which Mr. Pruitt testified Thursday morning.

“Evidence from your time in state government should’ve made this obvious, but only in recent weeks have we come to fully understand the extent of your political ambitions,” he continued. “You were never fit for this job and your refusal to provide any serious transparency, accept any accountability or show even the slightest contrition is inexcusable.”

The EPA chief shot back and said there’s a witch hunt led by Democrats and the media to push him out of his job.

“Facts are facts and fiction is fiction, and a lie doesn’t become truth just because it appears on the front page of the newspaper,” Mr. Pruitt said in his opening remarks. “Much of what has been targeted toward me and my team has been half truths or, at best, stories that have been so twisted that they do not resemble reality.”

“Let’s have no illusion about what’s really going on here,” he continued. “Those who attack the EPA and attack me are doing so because they want to derail the president’s agenda.”

The administrator said he has “nothing to hide,” but did concede there has been a “learning process” during his 16 months as head of the EPA, and that he’ll cooperate if investigators find any wrongdoing at the agency.

Democrats, however, say the agency can no longer be trusted with Mr. Pruitt in charge.

“What you have done is generate scandal after scandal. … You are unfit to hold public office and undeserving of the public trust,” said Rep. Frank Pallone, New Jersey Democrat.

In addition to the questions around his condo deal and security detail, Mr. Pruitt also broke the law, federal watchdogs said recently, when he spent $43,000 on a sound-proof phone booth for his office. Among other highly scrutinized moves, he also tried to rent a private jet at a cost to taxpayers of $100,000 per month.

At least four House Republicans have called on Mr. Pruitt to resign. Even those in the GOP who still back the administrator concede they now have real doubts.

“Members on both sides of the aisle have some serious questions about the management and operation of the agency. We expect you to answer those questions fully and truthfully,” said Rep. Greg Walden, Oregon Republican and Energy and Commerce Committee chairman. “I’m concerned the good progress being made on the policy front is being undercut by allegations about your management of the agency and the use of its resources. These issues are too persistent to ignore.”

