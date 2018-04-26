Former Newton Mayor Setti Warren announced the end of his gubernatorial bid to unseat incumbent Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, the Boston Globe reported Thursday.

Mr. Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, said the financial challenges of running the campaign were the main reason for his decision.

“Today, I have come to the difficult realization that this challenge is insurmountable. The money just isn’t there to run the kind of campaign I want to run,” Mr. Warren wrote in an email to his supporters. “After talking to my wife Tassy, I have decided to withdraw from this race.”

According to the Globe, Mr. Warren had just $51,644 left in his campaign’s account at the time he withdrew.

Mr. Warren’s departure leaves Mr. Baker with two Democratic challengers: Jay Gonzalez, former aide to Gov. Deval Patrick, and Bob Massie, an environmental advocate. The primary is set for June 2.

