Sen. Sherrod Brown said Thursday that veterans have not been the priority in the nomination for a new Veterans Affairs secretary.

“Veterans have not come first in this whole process and that’s what’s disturbing. I wish the White House would have a backup plan because it’s pretty clear Adm. Jackson’s nomination is at least in some trouble,” Mr. Brown, Ohio Democrat, said on CNN.

Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson’s nomination came to a standstill this week after allegations of drunken misconduct while on duty surfaced. The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee decided to delay the nomination process to investigate these findings further.

“They wouldn’t have delayed it if they thought the charges were empty,” Mr. Brown said.

President Trump seemed to be standing by Dr. Jackson, who currently serves as personal physician to the president, despite reports that Dr. Jackson may withdraw his nomination to be VA secretary.

