Progressive liberals called Thursday for the resignation of Rep. Steny Hoyer after a secret recording emerged in which the second-ranking member of House Democratic leadership urges a congressional candidate to pull the plug on his campaign in a Colorado race to clear the way for the preferred choice of the national party.

The Intercept unearthed the secretly taped audio in which Mr. Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, urges Levi Tillemann, who served in the Obama administration, to drop out of the race in Colorado’s 6th Congressional District and says the party supports his primary opponent Jason Crow.

Mr. Tillemann secretly taped Mr. Hoyer when they met at a hotel in December.

Charles Chamberlin, executive director of Democracy For America, responded by demanding that Mr. Hoyer resign or abandoned his leadership post as House Minority Whip.

“The secret recordings of Steny Hoyer trying to push a grassroots progressive candidate out of a race for Congress exposes the work Hoyer has done for years actively undermining progressive power in Congress and ensuring the Democratic Party is filled with elected officials who are politically incapable of standing up to the corporate interests who profit off the country’s growing racial and economic inequality,” Mr. Chamberlin said.

There has been a lingering distrust between between grassroots activists and national Democrats since the 2016 presidential race when supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernard Sanders accused the national party of helping to rig the nomination process in favor of Hillary Clinton.

The trend has continued in 2018, as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, known as the DCCC, and the “establishment” have been accused of trying to put their finger on the scales in primary races, angering progressive Democrats who see the election as a chance to harness the power of the anti-Trump “resistance” and push the party further to the political left.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi defended Mr. Hoyer, saying she didn’t “see anything inappropriate in” his actions.

“If the realities of life are that some candidates can do better in the general than others, than that is a clear-eyed conversation that we should be having,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

The California Democrat’s immediate response was to question whether Mr. Tillemann broke the law by recording Mr. Hoyer and releasing the audio without his consent.

The comments come as tension have heightened in congressional races playing out in Texas, Illinois and elsewhere months out from the midterm elections, where political handicappers say Democrats are well-positioned to flip the more than 20 seats they need to capture control of the U.S. House.

One of the party’s biggest targets is Republican Rep. Mike Coffman’s seat in the Denver metropolitan area, where Mr. Tillemann is running against Mr. Crow to be the Democratic standard bearer.

In the edited recordings released by the Intercept, Mr. Hoyer admits that he wants Mr. Tillemann to drop out and that he has helping to raise campaign money for Mr. Crow, former U.S. Army captain.

“I’m for Crow,” Mr. Hoyer says. “I am for Crow because a judgment was made very early on. I didn’t participate in the decision.”

“So your position is a decision was made very early on before voters had a say. That’s fine because the DCCC knows better than the votes of the 6th Congressional District, and we should line up behind that candidate?” Mr. Tillemann asks.

Mr. Hoyer responds, “That’s certainly a consequence of our decision.”

