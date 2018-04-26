ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Latest on consideration by the Senate of measures aimed at reducing gun violence (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

The Minnesota Senate has swept aside an effort to force votes on two measures aimed at toughening state gun laws.

Sen. Ron Latz, a St. Louis Park Democrat, offered the bills as amendments during a broader debate on the state’s budget. But a majority of senators - a mix of Republicans and rural Democrats - voted that the bills weren’t relevant to the budget issue, effectively killing them.

One bill would expand background checks by making all gun buyers apply for permits for handguns and semi-automatic rifles. Another would allow courts to temporarily remove a person’s gun access if they’re a danger to themselves or others.

Latz’s move came just a day after a state House member staged a 24-hour sit-in over that chamber’s inaction on measures aimed at gun violence.

___

5:55 p.m.

The Minnesota Senate has brushed aside a measure aimed at strengthening background checks for gun buyers.

Senators voted 36-30 that the bill, offered as an amendment to a budget bill, wasn’t germane.

The maneuvering over procedure came as Sen. Ron Latz, a Democrat from St. Louis Park, sought to force votes on that bill and another one aimed at taking guns away from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.

Latz’s effort came a day after a Democrat staged a 24-hour sit-in protest on the House floor over that chamber’s inaction on the two bills. Republicans control both chambers.

___

4:06 p.m.

A Democratic senator is planning to force a full vote on a pair of measures that would restrict Minnesota’s gun laws.

Sen. Ron Latz planned to offer the bills as amendments Thursday during a broader debate on the state’s budget. One of the St. Louis Park Democrat’s bills would expand background checks by making all gun buyers apply for permits. Another allows courts to temporarily remove a person’s gun access if they’re a danger to themselves or others.

Gun laws are under scrutiny in Minnesota and nationwide after the fatal high school shooting in Florida this year. Democratic Rep. Erin Maye Quade recently staged a 24-hour sit-in to protest the lack of action on gun legislation.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt said the measures Latz proposed would never pass the House.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.