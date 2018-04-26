President Trump has never wavered in his affection and respect for the 63 million voters who stepped up to the plate and voted for him 19 months ago, bringing their own brand of hope and change to America. It has been a dynamic, occasionally combative process — but one filled with tenacious resolve, some authentic joy and a little history. The “Keep America Great” crowd just keeps on keeping on.

Which brings us to Saturday night, when for the second year in a row, Mr. Trump will skip the White House Correspondent Dinner and instead join around 10,000 of his favorite people at a patriotic campaign-style rally in a Michigan sports arena. Mr. Trump has been candid about his reasoning here.

“My staff asked, ‘Mr. President, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is coming up. Will you go?’ I said, ‘Why would I want to be stuck in a room with a bunch of fake news liberals who hate me?’” the president said in a public message to his ardent fans.

“I came up with something much better. I’m going to hold a rally in Michigan to spend the evening with my favorite deplorables who love our movement and love America,” Mr. Trump advised, adding a personal note to attendees.

“You can always remember the night I chose you over the fake news,” he said

The real news will cover this event though. C-SPAN will cover both the rally and the dinner beginning at 7 p.m. ET — as will Fox News, though the network will concentrate on “major developments” at the media meal. There are local news reports from Michigan indicating that at least three protest groups plan to demonstrate near the rally, so stay tuned. And one more thing, a telling ratings note from a highly political prime time: Fox News averaged 3.1 million viewers on Wednesday night, just as CNN was staging a much-touted live town hall meeting with author James Comey — which garnered 1.6 million viewers.

THE CORRESPONDENTS’ CORRESPONDENCE

Yes, 3,000 formally clad “correspondents” will once again journey to a glittering hotel a dozen blocks north of the White House for the aforementioned correspondents dinner on Saturday night — minus President Trump, the most important guest of all. The show goes on in the nation’s capital, however. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway will represent the White House.

Meanwhile, there are a dozen private pre-parties of various persuasions around Washington, plus six after parties and three Sunday brunches.

There is one newcomer to the realm: Playboy Enterprises — yes, that Playboy — will stage a “No Tie Party” late Saturday evening a few blocks south of the big dinner, into the wee hours. The host is the late Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper Hefner — creative director of the Playboy empire. Not surprisingly, the event has a distinctive tone.

“Playboy was at the front lines when being progressive first became politicized. Playboy was playful even during times of unprecedented tumult. It is the articulation of pleasure, freedom, and stimulation and a living challenge to the personal, political and cultural forces that aim to prohibit these expressions,” the organizers say. “Playboy has always been a passionate fighter for the First Amendment and for a free press in general.”

PRESS ONE FOR ENGLISH

“Michigan recently introduced legislation to make English the official state language, making it one of 32 states to do so, while a bill to do the same on a national level was reintroduced in Congress last year. As they have for more than a decade, most Americans support such legislation,” says a new Rasmussen Reports survey.

The number? The poll finds that 81 percent of U.S. adults think English should be the nation’s official language; 12 percent of the respondents disagree in the survey of 1,000 adults conducted April 22-23.

THE KANYE CULTURE TAKES OFF

Endless discussion continues over uber-popular rap artist Kanye West’s unapologetic, very candid and very public support for President Trump. The situation has sparked a vigorous national conversation — and also created a definite cultural moment.

“Kanye has turned Hollywood and the liberal music world upside down, pledging his full-throated support and love for President Trump,” observed Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“Hey Hollywood lemmings, here’s an idea. Follow @kanyewest if you like him, his music or find his tweets interesting, funny or informative. You assumed that he agreed with your politics he doesn’t agree with all of them, you unfollow? Wow, Who’s the fascist now?” asked independent media maven Glenn Beck in a tweet, after such high-profile performers as Katy Perry and Justin Bieber stopped following Mr. West on Twitter.

“What these attacks on Kanye demonstrate in boldface is what has lurked beneath the surface for a long time — liberals and progressives are the reactionaries of our time. It is also a further demonstration of a near complete lack of intellectual curiosity or emotional imagination, an inability to grasp the remote possibility that a highly intelligent black man could possibly think differently from them,” writes PJ Media co-founder and columnist Roger L. Simon.

And from Diamond and Silk — two of President Trump’s biggest fans — comes this advice for Mr. West: “Stand firm, don’t bend. You don’t need anyone spoon- feeding you a narrative. You can think for yourself.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 78 percent of Americans have heard about President Trump’s plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un; 86 percent of Republicans, 72 percent of independents and 81 percent of Democrats.

• 57 percent overall support Mr. Trump’s acceptance of the invitation to meet; 74 percent of Republicans, 50 percent of independents and 54 percent of Democrats agree.

• 36 percent overall say the meeting is “mainly for show”; 23 percent of Republicans, 33 percent of independents and 51 percent of Democrats agree.

• 33 percent say the meeting is an “important step” 56 percent of Republicans, 28 percent of independents and 23 percent of Democrats agree.

• 31 percent overall are not sure; 21 percent of Republicans, 39 percent of independents and 26 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted April 22-24.

