HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Republican candidate in next month’s U.S. Senate primary in West Virginia says he’s recuperating from a mild heart attack.

Weirton truck driver Jack Newbrough says on his Facebook page he was taken to the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Huntington and was awaiting transfer to another hospital for a heart procedure.

He says, “I feel fine but nervous since I’m so far from home.”

Newbrough participated in a debate in Wheeling on Monday night. Newbrough’s post didn’t say when the heart attack occurred.

GOP opponent Bo Copley asked on his Twitter feed for prayers for Newbrough.

