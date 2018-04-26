KING, Wis. (AP) - A veterans home in central Wisconsin is getting $55 million in federal funding for a new nursing facility and several maintenance projects.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Congress’ latest federal spending bill gives the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King $52 million for a new nursing facility and $3 million for maintenance projects.

Gov. Scott Walker signed legislation in 2014 to build a new 200-bed facility at the home. The state Department of Veterans Affairs has since been on the waiting list for federal funds.

Veterans Affairs Department spokeswoman Carla Vigue says the agency recently asked the state building commission for permission to start accepting bids for the project.

The state is also providing $28 million for the new building.

The facility is expected to be completed by 2020.

