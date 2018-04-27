By Douglas Ernst - The Washington Times - Friday, April 27, 2018

Police in China arrested a 28-year-old man Thursday after a stabbing that killed seven children and wounded 12 other victims at his old middle school.

Five girls and two boys died at Mizhi County Number Three secondary school in Shaanxi province. A suspect with the surname Zhao was arrested at the scene.

“The suspect has been detained and the injured are receiving treatment at hospital, the local government said,” the state-run People’s Daily tweeted Thursday.

The attack took place at the end of the school day.

“[Officials’] preliminary assessment is that he was motivated to take revenge because he was bullied in his third year (where students are typically aged 13-14),” BBC reported.

