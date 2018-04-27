FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Attorneys for a former Arkansas lawmaker accused in an alleged kickback scheme have rested their case, clearing the way for the ex-politician’s co-defendant to begin his defense.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports attorneys finished their defense Friday for ex-state Sen. Jon Woods, who’s accused of taking kickbacks in exchange for directing state grants to two nonprofits.
Woods said he wouldn’t testify. His co-defendant, consultant Randell Shelton, was to begin his defense next. Woods and Shelton have pleaded not guilty.
Woods was indicted last year. He’s accused of a kickback scheme involving state General Improvement Fund grants.
Two alleged co-conspirators - Shelton and Oren Paris III, the former president of Ecclesia College in Springdale - were indicted with Woods.
Paris pleaded guilty April 4 and agreed to testify for the government.
