President Trump on Friday welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House for fast-paced meetings focused on trade and the future of the Iran nuclear deal.

Mr. Trump and Ms. Merkel exchanged smiles and waved to the assembled reporters and photographers when she arrived at the South Portico.

“Look forward to meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany today. So much to discuss, so little time! It will be good for both of our great countries!” he tweeted before her arrival.

The greeting was warm but contrasted with the big handshakes, hugs and kisses when Mr. Trump welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week. Mr. Trump and Ms. Merkel do not share as close a friendship, but the two are still close allies.

Ms. Merkel wants to talk Mr. Trump out of his plan to impose tariffs on a range of products as well as his potential move to quit the Iran nuclear deal. Mr. Trump has set a May 12 deadline for his decision on the Obama-era nuclear deal.

Mr. Trump and Ms. Merkel will meet in the Oval office, share a working lunch and then hold a joint press conference scheduled for 1:50 p.m.

