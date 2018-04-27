President Trump said Friday that former FBI Director James B. Comey is either “very sick or very dumb” for not admitting to leaking classified information.

“Is everybody believing what is going on. James Comey can’t define what a leak is. He illegally leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION but doesn’t understand what he did or how serious it is. He lied all over the place to cover it up. He’s either very sick or very dumb. Remember sailor!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Comey wrote memos to recount each interaction he had with Mr. Trump during his time at the FBI. He later released those memos to the media through a friend and special adviser. Mr. Trump’s tweet follows a similar accusation on Thursday morning when he accused Mr. Comey of committing an “illegal act” by releasing the memos.

Mr. Comey said on Fox News late Thursday that the president was “just wrong.

“Facts really do matter,” he said.

Mr. Comey also said the memo was in his book, which the FBI cleared.

