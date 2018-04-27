CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A criminal complaint says a former accountant for a West Virginia city is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the city government over the course of about two years.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Friday that 39-year-old Reneda Lynn Welch was charged with a count of embezzlement that resulted from a 2-year investigation. Welch is a former accountant for the city of Dunbar.
West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey said Friday that Welch embezzled the money using “ghost accounts,” where she could hide the city’s money for personal use.
A detective said in the complaint that Welch confessed to taking several thousand dollars from city deposits. A forensic audit showed that about $203,000 was missing.
It’s unclear if Welch has a lawyer.
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.
