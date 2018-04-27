House Democrats on Friday unveiled the “innovation” plank in a legislative blueprint that they hope will serve as a springboard for winning back the U.S. House in the November midterm elections.

For months, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and party leaders have been touting their overall plan, called “A Better Deal,” as a response to the “raw deal” that they say President Trump and GOP-controlled Congress has pursued on Capitol Hill.

Mrs. Pelosi said the innovation plank of their pledge, which is anchored in the idea that the government has a bigger role to building a more prosperous nation, aims to give families and individuals the “tools to succeed in the 21st century.”

“Too many families are wondering where they fit in the economy of tomorrow,” Mrs. Pelosi said, reading from her notes, at an event on the Alexandria campus of Northern Virginia Community College. “We have a bold new plan to drive innovation and empower workers.”

The plan calls for, among other things, boosting funding for science and technology education, protecting the young illegal immigrants known as Dreamers, expanding mass transit and access to broadband internet, and creating tax incentives for the development of “clean energy.”

“We are putting power back into the hands of people, creating millions of good-paying jobs, full-time jobs and to raise wages,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.