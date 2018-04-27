Amid growing frustration over the recent resignation of the Rev. Patrick J. Conroy as the U.S. House chaplain, dozens of representatives on Friday are demanding answers from Speaker Paul D. Ryan about the circumstances surrounding Father Conroy’s departure.

Mr. Ryan tried to quell the growing complaints by telling GOP lawmakers Friday morning it was simply time for a change and that politics didn’t play a role in the decision.

Meanwhile Rep. Joe Crowley, New York Democrat, tried to offer a resolution on the House floor Friday to establish a select committee to investigate the circumstances behind Father Conroy’s dismissal, but it was defeated.

A separate letter to Mr. Ryan being circulated for member signatures calls for additional information, amid speculation from some Democrats that a prayer during last year’s debate over the GOP’s tax bill had something to do with it.

“The sensitive nature of this situation requires a description of the process followed to arrive at the decision and a justification for that decision,” the letter says. “We believe that, absent such details, questions will inevitably arise about the politicization of the process for hiring and dismissing a House chaplain.”

The letter, being spearheaded by Reps. Gerry Connolly, Virginia Democrat, and Walter Jones, North Carolina Republican, had garnered about 115 signatures as of Friday morning.

Father Conroy told The New York Times Thursday that he was asked to resign about two weeks ago and that he was blindsided by the request from Mr. Ryan’s office. The speaker’s office announced the coming departure on April 16.

Father Conroy said that while he didn’t know whether politics was behind his departure, he had heard from the speaker’s office about a week after delivering a prayer in November during the tax-bill debate, and said a staffer told him he was getting too political.

“May all members be mindful that the institutions and structures of our great nation guarantee the opportunities that have allowed some to achieve great success, while others continue to struggle,” he had said in the prayer. “May their efforts these days guarantee that there are not winners and losers under new tax laws, but benefits balanced and shared by all Americans.”

Mr. Ryan addressed the issue in a Republican conference meeting Friday by saying the move wasn’t political and that it was time for a change, and that some members had told him Father Conroy wasn’t meeting their spiritual needs, according to lawmakers.

The House elected Father Conroy, a Jesuit priest, as its 60th House chaplain on May 25, 2011.

