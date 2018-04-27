Kellyanne Conway said Friday that President Trump has floated the idea of a monthly appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

“The president has said that he would like to perhaps come once a month as news breaks. He’ll keep us guessing,” Mrs. Conway, counselor to the president, said on Fox News.

Mr. Trump called into the show Thursday morning and covered a wide range of topics from his policy positions to the ongoing investigation into his campaign.

“He said he’d like to repeat that pretty much on a monthly basis,” she said.

Mrs. Conway said Mr. Trump used to have a weekly spot on the show prior to his election and would talk for “15 or 20 minutes” on various topics. She said he would like to have a similar arrangement to try and talk directly to the people, similar to his Twitter use.

“The president was able to cover so much ground with you yesterday and appreciated the platform because it connects him with the American people. Not just on Fox News, but it really was the buzz around the globe yesterday in large part,” Mrs. Conway said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.