Sen. Lindsey Graham said Friday that President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize if both Koreas actually end hostilities and work toward denuclearization.

“It wouldn’t have happened without Trump. It may not happened, but it’s the biggest change since the end of the hostilities,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said on Fox News. “What happened? Donald Trump convinced North Korea and China he was serious about bringing about change.”

“We’re not there yet, but if this happens, President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize,” he added.

Mr. Graham warned North Korea leader Kim Jong-un not to “play” Mr. Trump and to follow through on his promise to officially end the Korean War and work toward peace.

“A word of warning: The worst thing Kim could do is play Trump — to go through all these motions and to go back to the old way of doing business — Donald Trump will not tolerate being played,” he said.

Mr. Trump is set to meet with Mr. Kim sometime in the coming weeks, but details on the location and timing have not been released. Mr. Kim met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the demilitarized zone and walked together into the Peace House, a conference room on the southern side.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.