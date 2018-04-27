Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that it’s “unlikely” President Trump will stay in the Iran nuclear agreement if changes are not made.

“Absent a substantial fix, absent overcoming the shortcomings, the flaws of the deal, he is unlikely to stay in that deal past this May,” Mr. Pompeo said at a news conference in Brussels.

The newly confirmed secretary of state met with the foreign ministers from other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. He is set to meet with leaders from several Middle Eastern countries over the coming days, including Saudi Arabia, Israel and Jordan.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit earlier this week included talks on the Iran deal, which he supports. He did predict that Mr. Trump would pull out of the deal after the two men discussed the agreement during the visit.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.