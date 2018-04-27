North and South Korea signed an agreement Friday saying they would end the Korean War, a discussion that occurred during historic denuclearization talks on the peninsula.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un met at the demilitarized zone — known as the DMZ — to sign the Panmujom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification on the Korean Peninsula, more than 60 years after fighting had ended, CNN reported.

Following the signing, the two men shook hands and embraced. Mr. Kim even said the two Koreas will be “reunited as one country” in a speech after the meeting. Mr. Moon also plans to travel to Pyongyang this year.

The announcement comes as tensions between North Korea and the U.S. reached new heights in the past year. President Trump also plans to meet with Mr. Kim sometime next month, but details on the meeting have not yet been released.

President Trump responded to the meeting with cautious optimism.

“After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place. Good things are happening, but only time will tell!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

“KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

