Pro-life activists will protest outside of more than 100 Planned Parenthood locations on Saturday to urge President Trump to cut off a significant portion of the abortion giant’s taxpayer funding.

The third annual National Day of Prayer and Protest Against Planned Parenthood will feature rallies at more than 140 locations in 37 states.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, said this year’s day of protest will emphasize getting taxpayers out of the abortion business.

She said the Department of Health and Human Services can cut Planned Parenthood’s funding by $60 to $80 million by issuing new regulations to prevent Title X dollars, which are earmarked for family planning services, from going to entities that perform abortions.

“Defunding Planned Parenthood was a core promise made by President Trump to the voters, and now he has a huge opportunity to deliver a victory where Congress has failed,” Ms. Dannenfelser said in a statement. “The pro-life grassroots from across the country will rally behind our President, urging him to fulfill the promise he made to voters to get taxpayers out of the abortion business by ending federal funding for abortion giant Planned Parenthood.”

Title X dollars are the second-largest source of Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding.

Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Pro-Life Action League, said the day of protest will send Washington an unmistakable message.

“The pro-life grassroots are hungry for a victory in the fight to defund Planned Parenthood, and President Trump can deliver that victory,” Mr. Scheidler said in a statement. “Our rallies will show President Trump that the pro-life grassroots stand strongly behind him as he takes decisive action to protect unborn children, mothers, and taxpayers.”

Congressional Republicans promised to divest Planned Parenthood’s roughly $500 million in annual federal funding to women’s health clinics that do not perform abortions.

Planned Parenthood announced it will spend $30 million in the midterm elections to swing control of Congress back to the Democratic Party.

